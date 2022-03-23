Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.38% of Wix.com worth $33,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after buying an additional 359,759 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 492,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,610,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wix.com by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 32,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Wix.com from $200.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Wix.com from $170.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Wix.com from $320.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wix.com from $215.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Wix.com from $156.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.53.

NASDAQ WIX opened at $93.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.68. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $329.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.98. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 94.76% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

