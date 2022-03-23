Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of TE Connectivity worth $31,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $131.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $123.31 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 27.14%.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

