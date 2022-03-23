Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 2,351.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 451,248 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.62% of Timken worth $32,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 3,294.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timken in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

TKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $63.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average is $68.71. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

