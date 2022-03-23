Retirement Systems of Alabama Purchases 1,665 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 140,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 22,835 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after buying an additional 26,194 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $542,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE THC opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 56.04% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on THC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.13.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

