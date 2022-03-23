Kestra Advisory Services LLC Purchases 914 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000.

IOO opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.01. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $79.08.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

