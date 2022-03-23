Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 1,665 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $11,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 791.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $87.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $91.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.45.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.14. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 56.04%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total value of $5,393,772.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

