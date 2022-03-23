OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Shares of OMRON stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. OMRON has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $107.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average of $89.66.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Equities research analysts predict that OMRON will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMRNY. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OMRON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in OMRON by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in OMRON by 6.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,658,000 after acquiring an additional 109,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

