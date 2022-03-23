Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

OYST opened at $12.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a current ratio of 7.47. Oyster Point Pharma has a 52-week low of $8.21 and a 52-week high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Oyster Point Pharma by 7.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 162.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Oyster Point Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

