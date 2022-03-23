OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Get OMRON alerts:

Shares of OMRNY stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. OMRON has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $107.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.66.

OMRON ( OTCMKTS:OMRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that OMRON will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMRNY. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of OMRON by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,658,000 after purchasing an additional 109,507 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of OMRON by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OMRON during the 4th quarter valued at about $321,000. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OMRON (Get Rating)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OMRON (OMRNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.