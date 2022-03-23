Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRGS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

