17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) & Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Critical Comparison

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ – Get Rating) and Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get 17 Education & Technology Group alerts:

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $342.80 million 0.50 -$4.01 million ($4.64) -0.74 Sunlands Technology Group $337.75 million 0.22 -$65.98 million ($0.15) -36.67

17 Education & Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sunlands Technology Group. Sunlands Technology Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for 17 Education & Technology Group and Sunlands Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 2 1 0 0 1.33 Sunlands Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

17 Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 381.16%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Sunlands Technology Group.

Profitability

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Sunlands Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group -65.59% -119.59% -55.98% Sunlands Technology Group -0.25% N/A -0.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.9% of Sunlands Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

17 Education & Technology Group has a beta of -2.32, meaning that its stock price is 332% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunlands Technology Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sunlands Technology Group beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Sunlands Technology Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunlands Technology Group provides on line post-secondary and professional education. The firm offers various degree-and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses through online platforms. It also provides online professional courses and educational content to help students prepare for professional certification exams and attain professional skills. The company was founded by Peng Ou and Tongbo Liu in August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.