Comparing Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Rating) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tivic Health Systems and Helius Medical Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tivic Health Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 0 0 2.00

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 515.38%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than Tivic Health Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Tivic Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tivic Health Systems N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies -3,473.56% -198.39% -153.13%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tivic Health Systems and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tivic Health Systems $860,000.00 18.10 -$3.64 million N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $520,000.00 23.71 -$14.13 million ($7.55) -0.43

Tivic Health Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Tivic Health Systems beats Helius Medical Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tivic Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is a commercial-phase healthtech company advancing bioelectronic medicine to deliver non-invasive solutions which treat disease, increase wellness and improve lives. Its first product includes ClearUP(R). Tivic Health Systems Inc. is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

