iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 776.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.02. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $48.05 and a 52 week high of $59.19.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

