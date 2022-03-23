Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.74 Million Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of LIT opened at $75.73 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $54.88 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.