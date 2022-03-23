Kestra Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,362 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $3,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 14,391 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 13,523 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the period.

Shares of RWO opened at $53.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.42. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $56.85.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

