Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,572,000 after buying an additional 76,061 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $3,085,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.4% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $9,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $2,250,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,875 shares of company stock worth $20,507,014 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.70.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $109.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.77. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $79.81 and a 12 month high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile (Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.