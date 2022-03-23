Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.37% of Oceaneering International worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 6.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 85,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on OII shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

OII stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.20 and a beta of 3.04. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.41 and a twelve month high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.52.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

