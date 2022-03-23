Nordea Investment Management AB Raises Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AON were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 191.5% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 327.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AON opened at $315.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $222.84 and a 12 month high of $326.25. The company has a market cap of $69.46 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $293.54.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

AON declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

In related news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total transaction of $174,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $58,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,587 shares of company stock worth $12,040,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

