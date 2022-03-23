Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 9,503 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.21% of Vertex worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VERX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vertex by 469.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vertex by 37.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Vertex by 18.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERX opened at $14.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.74 and a beta of 0.81. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VERX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

