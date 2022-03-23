Nordea Investment Management AB Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) by 1,460.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 203,472 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.13% of Livent worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 119,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of LTHM opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Livent Co. has a 12 month low of $15.48 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1,250.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

