Insider Buying: GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Buys 600 Shares of Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Christian Marcoux acquired 600 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$55.20 per share, with a total value of C$33,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$33,120.

Shares of TSE GDI opened at C$52.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$43.75 and a 12 month high of C$60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$53.75.

Several analysts recently commented on GDI shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$73.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.17.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

