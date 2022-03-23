Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. Sells 2,000 Shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of IIVI opened at $71.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.60. II-VI Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. II-VI had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on II-VI from $104.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded II-VI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on II-VI from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on II-VI from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, II-VI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in II-VI by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

