Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. Flywire has a 52 week low of $22.38 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.45.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 million. Flywire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Flywire will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $378,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,420 shares of company stock worth $2,453,392 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth about $156,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

