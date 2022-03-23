$1.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will announce sales of $1.26 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Three analysts have provided estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.46 billion. Shopify reported sales of $988.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $6.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $9.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital downgraded Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,145.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after acquiring an additional 65,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,184,252,000 after buying an additional 90,070 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Shopify by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,900,449,000 after buying an additional 683,314 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,829,928,000 after buying an additional 22,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after buying an additional 20,076 shares in the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $727.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.64. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $779.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,208.47.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

