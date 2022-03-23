Patrick Melanson Sells 20,108 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,679.

Patrick Melanson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$87,174.21.

TSE BDI opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDI. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on Black Diamond Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cormark upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

