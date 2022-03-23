Patrick Melanson Sells 20,108 Shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) Stock

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Rating) Senior Officer Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total value of C$90,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$545,679.
Patrick Melanson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Patrick Melanson sold 20,108 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total value of C$87,174.21.
TSE BDI opened at C$4.95 on Wednesday. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1-year low of C$3.15 and a 1-year high of C$5.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$293.86 million and a P/E ratio of 14.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
Black Diamond Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.
Featured Articles
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- J. Jill, Inc Is Not Ready To Rally Back Up The Hill
Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.