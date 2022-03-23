Scott B. Flaherty Sells 3,010 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $99,570.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,651.17 and a beta of 1.28. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $32.41 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 1.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLFC. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the third quarter valued at $138,033,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

