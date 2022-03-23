Nordea Investment Management AB Makes New $5.84 Million Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 301,620 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.14% of Umpqua at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Umpqua by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $20.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.03. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $22.06.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

