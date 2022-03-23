Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 5.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 28.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.88. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $35.69 and a one year high of $53.14.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 159.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,250 shares of company stock worth $7,442,268. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

