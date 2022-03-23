Centrica (LON:CNA) Hits New 52-Week High at $80.14

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.14 ($1.06) and last traded at GBX 80.02 ($1.05), with a volume of 3641218 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 79.10 ($1.04).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 112 ($1.47) target price on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 87 ($1.15) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 90.17 ($1.19).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 75.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.84. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.92.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

