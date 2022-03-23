AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 206.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

Shares of IAT opened at $62.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $69.71.

