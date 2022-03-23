Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.63

Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.63 and last traded at $39.63, with a volume of 30 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MUR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.02 and a beta of 2.68.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05). Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $1,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,517. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,229,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,714,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $436,423,000 after purchasing an additional 91,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Murphy Oil by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,371,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after purchasing an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Murphy Oil by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 37,398 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.