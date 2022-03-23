AE Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BOND. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,759,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 70,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 75,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth about $235,000.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.