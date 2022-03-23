AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,653 Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VTC opened at $82.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $82.20 and a 12 month high of $93.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.