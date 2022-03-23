AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Macerich worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Macerich by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Macerich by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 137,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MAC. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

MAC stock opened at $14.96 on Wednesday. The Macerich Company has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -498.50, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is -1,999.33%.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

