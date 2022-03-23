Parallel Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,743 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,094,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,463,000 after purchasing an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 15,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 137,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 69,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $21.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.95.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. Barclays upgraded UBS Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a CHF 21 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 22 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.19.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

