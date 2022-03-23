Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,171 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 21,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,288,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,463 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,451,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,804 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,090,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,835 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

