Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

