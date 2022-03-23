BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and traded as low as $12.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 82,221 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,900,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,067,000 after acquiring an additional 32,443 shares during the last quarter. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

