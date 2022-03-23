BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.04 and traded as low as $12.25. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $12.34, with a volume of 82,221 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.04.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.
