Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as low as $9.48. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.85.
Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)
