Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight by 5,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.00 and a 1-year high of $84.27.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $386.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

