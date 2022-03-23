Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $89.04 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $76.63 and a 1-year high of $95.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06.

