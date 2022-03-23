AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys Shares of 1,400 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October by 14.1% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at $252,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October alerts:

BOCT stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.55. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:BOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.