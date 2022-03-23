Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) vs. DHT (NYSE:DHT) Critical Review

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG – Get Rating) and DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Performance Shipping alerts:

This table compares Performance Shipping and DHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Shipping -26.60% -10.67% -6.46% DHT -3.89% -3.66% -2.38%

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Performance Shipping and DHT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Shipping 0 0 1 0 3.00 DHT 0 1 4 0 2.80

Performance Shipping currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.67%. DHT has a consensus price target of $7.53, indicating a potential upside of 30.19%. Given Performance Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Performance Shipping is more favorable than DHT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of Performance Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of DHT shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Shipping and DHT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Shipping $36.49 million 0.42 -$9.71 million ($1.94) -1.54 DHT $295.85 million 3.34 -$11.52 million ($0.08) -72.25

Performance Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DHT. DHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Performance Shipping, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Performance Shipping has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHT has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its stock price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DHT beats Performance Shipping on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Shipping (Get Rating)

Performance Shipping, Inc. engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels. Its fleet includes the following vessels: Sagitta, CEntaurus, New Jersey, Pamina, Domingo, Puelo, Pucon, March, Great, Hamburg, and Rotterdam. The company was founded on January 7, 2010 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.