AdvisorNet Financial Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after purchasing an additional 538,315 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 732,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 283,900 shares during the last quarter. Islet Management LP acquired a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,077,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 293,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,438,000 after purchasing an additional 74,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 106,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,538,000 after purchasing an additional 71,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on CHDN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $231.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $175.01 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.82.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $364.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 92.04% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.