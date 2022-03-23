Spire Wealth Management Takes Position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Anterix by 74,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anterix in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Anterix in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

ATEX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Anterix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ ATEX opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.85. Anterix Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $66.55.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 5,120.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

