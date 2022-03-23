Spire Wealth Management Has $101,000 Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $117.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

