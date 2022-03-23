The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $719.53.

Shares of SAM opened at $407.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.30. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.74 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

