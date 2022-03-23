The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) Shares Purchased by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating) by 1,817.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Motco acquired a new position in The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $114,000.

Get The Gabelli Utility Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Utility Trust stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.04. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $8.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Utility Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.