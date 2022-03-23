Comparing Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) & Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 11.10% 14.07% 4.02% Willis Towers Watson Public 44.19% 14.62% 4.71%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. 1 4 8 0 2.54 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 2 0 0 2.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus target price of $168.85, indicating a potential upside of 0.75%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus target price of $244.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.10%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and Willis Towers Watson Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. $8.21 billion 4.26 $906.80 million $4.41 38.00 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.00 billion 3.07 $4.22 billion $33.22 7.06

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Willis Towers Watson Public pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Willis Towers Watson Public pays out 9.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Willis Towers Watson Public is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.8% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations. The Risk Management segment provides contract claim settlement and administration services for enterprises and public entities that choose to self-insure some or all of their property/casualty coverage and for underwriting enterprises that choose to outsource some or all of their property/casualty claims departments. The Corporate segment manages clean energy and other investments. The company was founded by Arthur J. Gallagher on October 1, 1927 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses on helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

