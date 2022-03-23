State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWE shares. Benchmark boosted their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.28 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company. The firm is engaged in the production and distribution of content through various channels including the premium over-the-top network monetized through license arrangements or through direct-to-consumer subscriptions, content rights agreements, premium live event programming, filmed entertainment, live events, licensing of various WWE themed products, and the sale of consumer products featuring its brands.

